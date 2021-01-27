UP: Teen dies along with two kidnappers

Teen dies along with two kidnappers as their vehicle falls in river in UP

The youths were trying to escape with the kidnapped teen when the incident happened

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS , Lucknow,
  • Jan 27 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 16:50 ist

A teen and a youth, who had allegedly kidnapped her, were killed, when the vehicle carrying them fell into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, about 200 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the car carried five people, including the kidnapped teen. While two, including the teen, and one of the youths, died in the mishap, two others were saved by the locals. They were admitted to the district hospital, where the condition was stated to be serious.

Sources said that the teen, a resident of the neighbouring Etawah district, was kidnapped by the car-borne youths while she was on her way back home from a religious function on Tuesday evening.

The youths were trying to escape with the kidnapped teen when the incident happened. Police, quoting the local residents, said that the vehicle suddenly tilted while crossing the pontoon bridge over the Yamuna near Neemri Kariyawali village and fell into the river.

The bodies of two of the dead were fished out with the help of the divers. The dead youth was identified as Utpal Kumar. Efforts were on to trace the body of the other youth.  Two other youths, who were saved by the locals, were being treated at the district hospital, police said

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yamuna River

What's Brewing

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Is there a secret to success on Instagram?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 