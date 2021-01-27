Teen dies along with two kidnappers as their vehicle falls in river in UP

A teen and a youth, who had allegedly kidnapped her, were killed, when the vehicle carrying them fell into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, about 200 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here, the car carried five people, including the kidnapped teen. While two, including the teen, and one of the youths, died in the mishap, two others were saved by the locals. They were admitted to the district hospital, where the condition was stated to be serious.

Sources said that the teen, a resident of the neighbouring Etawah district, was kidnapped by the car-borne youths while she was on her way back home from a religious function on Tuesday evening.

The youths were trying to escape with the kidnapped teen when the incident happened. Police, quoting the local residents, said that the vehicle suddenly tilted while crossing the pontoon bridge over the Yamuna near Neemri Kariyawali village and fell into the river.

The bodies of two of the dead were fished out with the help of the divers. The dead youth was identified as Utpal Kumar. Efforts were on to trace the body of the other youth. Two other youths, who were saved by the locals, were being treated at the district hospital, police said