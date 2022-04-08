Teenager electrocuted to death while taking selfie atop train engine in Madhya Pradesh

Teen electrocuted to death while taking selfie on train

  • Apr 08 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted to death as he came in contact with a high tension electricity cable while taking a selfie atop a stationary train engine at Chhatarpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, the railway official said.

"The boy, identified as Suhail Mansoori, got electrocuted while trying to take a selfie after climbing on a stationary train engine," Chhatarpur railway station master Shubhank Patel said.

The victim's friend Ashraf said Mansoori went to the railway station in the morning, where he took out his mobile phone and climbed on a stationary railway engine to take a selfie when the tragedy occurred.

"The victim tried to grab an overhead high tension electricity line, which was charged. He died while trying to take a selfie on his mobile phone," Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Jitendra Kumar said.

Enraged over the incident, a few youths later damaged the door of the station master's office with stones. They allegedly also manhandled Patel and snatched away his bag and watch, the RPF official added. "However, police brought the situation under control. The body of the deceased boy was later sent for autopsy," he said, adding that a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the incident. 

