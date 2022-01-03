Teens remain slow to sign up for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Fewer than 40 lakh beneficiaries, or 5.4 per cent, of the 7.4 crore teenagers in the 15-18 age group registered for the vaccinations as of Monday afternoon, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

The figure, although a substantial improvement on the 0.97 per cent recorded on Sunday night, remains low despite the registrations being opened last Saturday.

According to state-wise statistics that the health ministry circulated to states, on December 28, there are 74,057,000 youngsters in the 15-18 year age group who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination.

On the night of December 25 — which was also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in addition to the Christmas festival — Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccinations for the 15-18 age group as well as "precautionary" jabs for healthcare workers, front-line workers and senior citizens.

As per the health ministry data, which are projected numbers as provided by the Registrar General of India, maximum beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group are in Uttar Pradesh, at 14,014,000, followed by Bihar, at 8,346,000, Maharashtra, at 6,063,000, West Bengal, at 4,823,000 and Madhya Pradesh, at 48 lakh.

The ministry expects the registration to pick up once people realise that the vaccine has no adverse effects among young adults.

Vaccine production for 15-18 age group

With the government announcing that only the Covaxin vaccine jabs will be given to the 15-18 age group, Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, is ready with a plan to boost vaccine production.

Previously, the company had aimed to manufacture 100 crore vaccine doses in 2022, according to a report by News18.

The company will be supplying 7-8 crore vaccine doses every month, starting February, up from the 5-6 crore doses at present.

According to the report, the end product will be manufactured at the Hyderabad and Ankleshwar plants while the Bengaluru and Pune plants will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“Bharat Biotech is prepared and ready with its strategies to contribute to India’s vaccination drive, including the drive for teenagers,” the company spokesperson told News18.com.

Around 15 crore doses are required for inoculating the adolescent population, especially in the backdrop of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, which is a fast spreader compared to its predecessors.

“We have augmented our production, and are well prepared to support this programme. As stated before, manufacturing scale-up has been carried out in a stepwise manner across multiple, specially designed Bio-Safety Level-3 production facilities in Hyderabad in Telangana, Malur in Karnataka and Ankleshwar in Gujarat and Pune, Maharashtra,” the spokesperson said.

