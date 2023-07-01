Teesta Setalvad case placed before CJI D Y Chandrchud for hearing by larger bench

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra on Saturday differed on the issue of grant of protection to activist Teesta Setalvad after the rejection of bail to her by the Gujarat High Court.

The bench, which took up the matter urgently, requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI), D Y Chandrachud, to set up a larger bench, after the disagreement.

The matter related to alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

After the HC rejected Teesta's plea, she immediately approached the top court.

The top court set up the bench to conduct a special hearing at 6.30 pm on Saturday, which is an off day for judicial work.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said Teesta did not even deserve interim bail as she had forged documents, tutored witnesses, and influenced the justice delivery system to make sensational allegations against the state government.

Also Read | Gujarat High Court seeks govt's reply on Junagadh flogging

Justice Oka orally observed that the High Court should have granted some to the petitioner to surrender.

Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh and advocate Aparna Bhat appeared for Teesta.

It is not immediately clear when the larger bench will take up the matter.

In its order, the High Court had directed her to surrender immediately, rejecting her plea for 30 days' time for the purpose.

It had said that prima facie, it appeared that Setalvad used her close associates and riot victims to submit false and fabricated affidavits before the Supreme Court in a bid to allegedly to undermine the establishment and tarnish the image of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR was filed by the Gujarat police against Setalvad and others namely former senior police officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt on the basis of the Supreme Court's judgement in the case of 'Zakia Ahsan Zafri and others Vs State of Gujarat', passed on June 24, 2022.

The top court had on September 2, 2022 granted her interim bail.