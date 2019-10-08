Tehelka rape trial: Victim to be cross-examined

The rape trial against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was once again adjourned on Monday after the victim was unable to appear before the additional district and sessions court in North Goa district.

Government-appointed special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters, that the hearing has now been deferred to October 21 for three days till October 23, during which the victim would be examined by the defense lawyers.

In 2013, Tejpal was accused of allegedly raping a colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa. He was subsequently charge-sheeted under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.