Tej Pratap Yadav's luggage removed from hotel room in his absence, says aide

A hotel management in Varanasi removed the luggage of Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav from his room in his absence, when he had gone for 'darshan', police said on Saturday.

Police said the minister's personal assistant, Vishal Sinha, has filed a complaint, saying opening the room allotted to the minister and touching his belongings was not safe from the security point of view.

Sinha said when Yadav returned to the hotel on Friday night, he found his luggage at the reception.

Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Singh said the hotel management told the police that a close aide of the Bihar environment and forest minister had got the room booked for one day, on April 6.

The hotel management did not know for whom the room was booked, Singh said.

The next day, April 7, the hotel room was booked by someone else. But Yadav went for 'darshan' and one of his attendants remained at the hotel. The management waited for Yadav to return for a long time.

Subsequently, his belongings were kept at the reception, Singh said.

After returning to the hotel, he got a complaint registered at Sigra police station, demanding action against the hotel management.

Sigra police station SHO Raju Singh said he has received a complaint and the matter is being probed.

Yadav's assistant Sinha said he and the security personnel were staying in the room adjacent to the minister's.