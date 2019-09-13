Tejas critical test for naval deployment successful

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2019, 19:34pm ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 19:43pm ist
This landmark event has demonstrated the synergy between various agencies including ADA, HAL, CEMILAC and Indian Navy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers, workmen and naval flight testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation. (Navy spokesperson Twitter Image)

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in the development of the naval variant of the jet.

Officials said the test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance after landing on board an aircraft carrier.

The test was carried out at a shore-based test facility of the Indian Navy. The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage.

The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore. 

