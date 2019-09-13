Tejas critical test for naval deployment successful

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in the development of the naval variant of the jet.

Officials said the test demonstrated the aircraft's ability to halt at a short distance after landing on board an aircraft carrier.

A milestone event towards development of an indigenous Deck Based Fighter aircraft was achieved today with the first ever arrested landing on the Shore Based Testing Facility at the Naval Air Station at Goa, by LCA (Navy) aircraft flown by Cmde JA Maolankar. @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/iPdObV2tXD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 13, 2019

The test was carried out at a shore-based test facility of the Indian Navy. The naval version of the aircraft is in development stage.

The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.

Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.

This landmark event has demonstrated the synergy between various agencies including ADA, @HALHQBLR, CEMILAC and #IndianNavy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers, workmen and naval flight testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation. pic.twitter.com/PG8zA23iQh — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 13, 2019

Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.