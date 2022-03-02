Tejashwi attacks RSS in Assembly speech, causes uproar

The Bihar Assembly saw a huge uproar on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for promoting leaders to create hatred in the society.

"A leader of BJP (Hari Bhushan Thakur) advocated withdrawing voting rights from Muslim people. If that would be possible, leaders like Shahnawaz Hussain and Chief Secretary Amir Subhani will lose the voting rights," he said in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shahnawaz Hussain.

"I worked under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the RJD-JD-U coalition government... he said that the RSS is an extremely dangerous institution and I am quoting his statement. It is extremely shocking that Nitish Kumar is not condemning the statement of that BJP MLA. Is he not powerful enough to ask his alliance partner to sack that leader responsible for giving a statement against the unity and sovereignty of the country?

"During the freedom struggle, people of all religions - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists - were fighting for the country but RSS did not. This institution does not believe in our tricolour flag. Hence, it has not hosted even once in its headquarters in Nagpur. Lal Krishna Advani, who is having RSS ideology, came to Bihar to achieve his communal goal and Lalu Prasad Yadav not only destroyed his goal but arrested him as well. We are the army of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar... no one has the power to withdraw voting rights from Muslims," Tejashwi Yadav added.

Following his speech, there was chaos in the house. Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad raised objections to take the name of the RSS.

"RSS is a cultural and nationalist institution of the country. People like me feel proud as we are associated with it," he said.

