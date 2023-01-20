Tejasvi 'accidentally' touched emergency exit while adjusting AC vent: Annamalai

Defending Tejasvi Surya, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday claimed the Bangalore South MP’s hands “accidentally” touched the emergency exit of the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli Indigo flight while he was adjusting the AC vent and maintained that the incident was a “non-issue.”

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai Airport, Annamalai, who accompanied Surya on the flight on December 10, termed the incident as an “inadvertent mistake” and blamed the Congress for trying to take political mileage by blowing the issue out of proportion.

Narrating the incident, Annamalai said Surya was allotted seat no 2F on the flight, ATR 72-600, next to the emergency exit and the BJP Yuva Morcha chief was getting up every now and then from his seat to oblige for selfie requests from fellow passengers.

“He (Surya) kept adjusting the AC vent of the aircraft and he told me that the emergency door had opened lightly. After noticing it, Surya immediately informed the cabin crew following which the flight’s Captain also took a look at the emergency exit,” Annamalai claimed.

“Surya told them that he was adjusting the AC vent, and that his hands might have touched the emergency exit. It is impossible that the emergency exit might open just with a touch,” he added.

Annamalai’s statement contradicts remarks by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia that the emergency exit was opened by Surya by mistake when the flight was on the ground. He has also said Surya apologized for the mistake.

The former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer also said an engineer was summoned immediately to check the issue. Since the engineer opened the emergency exit and fixed it again, he said, the cabin had to be pressurized again for the flight to take off.

“After this, Indigo staff asked passengers to deboard from the aircraft for the cabin to be repressurized. Surya did fill the incident report form to give it in writing what he saw. Since he is an MP and there is a need for those in public life to set an example, Surya apologized to the passengers. We can’t even say the flight was delayed only because of him,” Annamalai added.

The BJP leader said the flight to Tiruchirapalli was already delayed by 45 minutes due to rush at the airport due to Cyclone Mandous on December 10. Since the morning flight to Tiruchirapalli was also cancelled, the flight was full and several people from DMK, Congress, and the film industry flew along with them, Annamalai said.

Annamalai also said the emergency exit cannot be opened “easily” as it involves removing of several screws and Indigo and CISF would have followed the rule book if there was an attempt to endanger the lives of passengers.

“It is a non-issue. Like our Jyotiraditya Scindia said, it (the emergency exit) opened accidentally, and all rules were followed before the flight took off. Like someone told the media, it is good karma (that the opening of the door was noticed),” Annamalai added.