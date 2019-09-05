Telangana abolishes yearly petrol goods license renewal

The Telangana government has given exemption to LPG, Kerosene dealers and petrol stations from renewing the license annually, as part of ease of doing business, and would instead issue a one time license, valid for life.

"LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol dealers till now had to renew their license every year or every three years. LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol Dealers Association made representations to the government seeking exemption from this policy and issue a one time license... Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave approval to this," an official release said.

The Centre has concurred with the proposal of the Telangana government and accordingly the state amended the Telangana State Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies, 2016).

On Thursday, the Civil Supplies Department issued an Order affecting the change, it said. There are about 2,553 petrol bunks, 723 LPG dealers and nearly 900 Kerosene dealers in the state.