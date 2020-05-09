Telangana bucks the trend, welcomes migrant labourers from Bihar

At a time when migrant labourers are either leaving for home states or agitating where transport facilities are not being provided, Telangana is welcoming them from Bihar to help in packing and moving its bumper paddy yield.

On Friday, about 300 daily wage labourers from Khagaria arrived at the Lingampalli railway station in Hyderabad in a special train, to work at the rice mills in the state. They were received by the Telangana ministers and officials with flowers.

Incidentally, the first Shramik Train in the country left from the same station to Hatia in Jharkhand on May 1, the World Labor Day, ferrying 1,225 migrant construction workers.

Later, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao announced that 40 trains per day for a week would be arranged for migrant workers wanting to move to their states, with Telangana bearing the cost. The intention was to use some of these trains to bring the required mill workers to the state.

At least 15 migrant trains could be run till now and one such train which went to Bihar on Thursday has brought 300 workers.

Stating this as the first batch, officials said the plans are to bring about six thousand workers, especially from Bihar to ease the paddy procurement process.

Thanks to the completion of various irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram on River Godavari, Telangana is reaping a bumper paddy harvest this Rabi season and Rao government is procuring rice at a record level from farmers.

With paddy cultivated on a record of nearly 40 lakh acres, Telangana is reportedly expecting a yield of one crore tonnes. Accordingly, the government has set up 6,237 paddy procurement centres, whereas for Maize, 1,090 centres. Till Friday, over 34 lakh tonnes paddy was procured.

But the problem is porter shortage. Most of the hamalis in the about two thousand rice mills in the state are Biharis. Most of them had gone home for Holi and some during the lockdown and could not return because of the continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Thus, facing difficulty to supply the Custom Milling Rice to the Food Corporation of India, Telangana officials, following CM’s instructions, consulted with rice millers, and coordinated with their Bihar counterparts to bring workers here. Workers reportedly get paid about Rs 1,200 against Rs 300-400 they get back home.

All the 300 workers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the station and after meals, were sent to various districts like Nalgonda, Karimnagar - 20 in each RTC bus.

“The arrival of the Bihari workers would speed up paddy procurement. We will take good care of them, since they came here on our request, on our word,” said state’s civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Telangana had announced Rs 500 and 12 kg rice for every migrant worker stuck here.