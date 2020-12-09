KCR greets Modi for laying foundation for Central Vista

Telangana CM greets PM Modi on foundation laying ceremony of Central Vista project

The grand Central Vista project was "long overdue" as the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate, he said

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 09 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 15:12 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of foundation laying ceremony of the Central Vista project in Delhi and wished its speedy completion. In a letter to Modi, Rao said, "I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista."

The grand Central Vista project was "long overdue" as the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with the country's colonial past, he said. Observing that the project would be a "symbol of self- esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India", he wished it speedy completion. Modi would lay the foundation stone for the new parliament building on Thursday

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana
Narendra Modi
Central Vista

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 