Telangana CM greets PM Modi on foundation laying ceremony of Central Vista project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of foundation laying ceremony of the Central Vista project in Delhi and wished its speedy completion. In a letter to Modi, Rao said, "I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista."

The grand Central Vista project was "long overdue" as the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with the country's colonial past, he said. Observing that the project would be a "symbol of self- esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India", he wished it speedy completion. Modi would lay the foundation stone for the new parliament building on Thursday