Telangana CM KCR leaves for Maharashtra visit

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra visit

Rao has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 26 2023, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 13:54 ist
K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for a visit to Solapur in Maharashtra.

Rao, who was travelling by road, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said.

During his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his 'Telangana model' of development.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BRS
Telangana
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 