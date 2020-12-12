Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Union Ministers Amit Shah, Shekhawat in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. Issues related to the state were understood to have been discussed during the meetings.

The state government has been seeking funds for its different development initiatives, besides implementation of assurances of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

This is Rao's first meeting with Shah after the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections which witnessed a bitter war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP. Shah was among the top leaders of the BJP who campaigned for the party in the polls

The BJP made surprise gains in the GHMC polls winning 48 out of the total 150 wards, a major increase from the four it had won in the previous city civic polls in 2016. Though it emerged as the single largest party winning 56 wards, the tally of TRS witnessed a sharp decline compared to the 99 it bagged in 2016.

During the poll campaign, the BJP accused the TRS of failure in effective disbursement of relief to those affected by recent heavy rains and flooding in the city and having an 'unholy' alliance with the AIMIM.

The TRS had countered it, alleging that the NDA government has not provided funds to the state towards flood- relief measures among others.