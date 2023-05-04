Telangana CM KCR inaugurates BRS office in Delhi

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates BRS office in Delhi

The four-storeyed building in Vasant Vihar in southwest Delhi will be the centre of the party's expansion activities across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 19:41 ist
K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated a new office of his party in the national capital on Thursday.

The four-storeyed building in Vasant Vihar in southwest Delhi will be the centre of the party's expansion activities across the country.

Rao changed his party's name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi last year as he announced his intention to go national.

BRS party fund touches Rs 1,250 crore, earns Rs 7 cr as monthly bank interest

The building has been built according to "vastu shastra" and the inauguration was done amid chanting of Vedic hymns, BRS leaders said.

The BRS started operating an office in the national capital last year.

In December last year when Rao inaugurated the BRS office on the Sardar Patel Marg, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP T Thirumavalavan and farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu were in attendance.

In April 2022, Rao had held a daylong protest at the Telangana Bhawan in Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy.

