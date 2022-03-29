State will bear college fees of Ukraine returnees: KCR

Telangana govt will bear medical college fees for students returned from Ukraine: KCR

Rao said that there are over 700 students from Telangana alone, who have returned from the war-torn country without completing their medical education

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS,
  • Mar 29 2022, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 22:43 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that his government has decided to bear the medical college fees of the Ukraine returned students of the state, “in view of the hardship faced by them.” 

Rao said that there are over 700 students from Telangana alone, who have returned from the war-torn country without completing their medical education. 

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Rao noted that “there are over 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war.” 

“Most of them are from middle class families which will lose their life time savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children. You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future.” 

Rao asked Modi to help them complete their education, by enabling them to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the existing regulations, “as a special case, considering the exceptional circumstances of these students.”

“For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on a one time basis to accommodate these students,” Rao said in his missive, while urging the PM to take an early decision.

