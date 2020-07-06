Telangana Guv calls Chief Secretary, health official to discuss Covid-19

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she has called the state Chief Secretary and a top Health department official to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The governor also said she would interact with representatives of private hospitals on Covid-19 management and public grievances on availability of beds, billing and other aspects on Tuesday. The move comes against the backdrop of allegations that some private hospitals were seeking 'exorbitant' fees from coronavirus patients.

The Governor, a medical doctor herself, said she would discuss the Covid-19 situation prevailing across the state with the state Chief Secretary and the Principal Health Secretary.

Called Chief Secretary & principal secretary Health Telangana state to discuss regarding #Covid situation prevailing across the State, she tweeted.

I will be interacting with private hospitals with COVID isolation facilities tomorrow 11 am regarding Covid management & public grievances for redressal from them on beds, billings, teasing etc for successful pvt-public participation in #corona eradication successfully& cordially, Soundararajan said in another tweet.

The governor had earlier visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in the city to express solidarity with the coronavirus warriors.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 1,590 fresh cases being reported on Sunday, pushing the tally of infections to 23,902.

Opposition parties have accused the government of not doing enough tests. The government has recently stepped up the testing, saying 50,000 samples would be examined in the city and neighbouring areas which have been reporting most of the cases.