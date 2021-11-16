Telangana’s Pochampally bags UN’s best tourism village award

Pochampally, a village with crafts, reforms and historical significance in Telangana has been selected as one of the best tourism villages in the world by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The Ministry of Tourism had recommended three villages- Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally as India’s entries for the UNWTO award. The award will be conferred on the occasion of 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2 in Madrid, Spain.

Pochampally village is located about 50 km east of Hyderabad. The village in Nalgonda district is famous for the exquisite silk sarees woven through a unique style called Ikat. This variety popular as Pochampally Ikat had received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004.

Pochampally is also known as Bhoodan Pochampally in commemoration of the Bhoodan Movement launched by social reformer Acharya Vinobha Bhave from the village on April 18, 1951. A two-room house where Bhave had resided during his stay at Pochampally is preserved as “Vinobha Bhave Mandir.”

The best tourism villages under UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line with its specified nine evaluation areas. It also aims to support villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement.

The award for Pochampally comes on the heels of the 13th century Ramappa Temple in neighbouring Warangal region being named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July. “On behalf of Telangana people and of Pochampally in particular, I am grateful for this award,” Union Minister of Culture, Tourism Kishan Reddy said while thanking the ministry officials for presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively.

“Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Vocal 4 Local as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” Reddy said.

“The tourism ministry has drafted a Rural Tourism Policy which will not only promote tourism within our villages but also revitalise local arts and crafts and promote rural economy. It will help to redevelop and rebuild our villages and rural life and the residents of the villages will also get an opportunity to engage and interact with people from outside,” Reddy said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his happiness over the prestigious global award bestowed on a Telangana village.