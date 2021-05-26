Telangana’s youngest Covid-19 survivor, a newborn is finally home

A newborn baby in Telangana has become the youngest Covid-19 survivor in the state after a 30-day-long battle with the infection.

The baby was born to a Covid-19 infected woman and he tested positive for the same on the eighth day after his oxygen level started falling. He was born preterm on April 17 with prematurity-related respiratory distress.

His first Covid-19 test, conducted within 24 hours of his birth, came out negative. Eight days later when he experienced breathing difficulty along with reducing oxygen level, he tested positive through the RT-PCR test. Doctors believe that he could have contracted the virus after his birth.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr C Aparna, a neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, told, “The mother was already infected by Covid. However, there is no evidence suggesting that the Covid infection to the baby was an intrauterine transmission (mother to the infant) as the baby’s first RT-PCR test, done within 24 hours of his birth, was negative. But, in the next few days, the baby’s oxygen levels started dropping and a repeat RT-PCR test concluded that the neonate was Covid positive. So the possibility is that the baby naturally got exposed to the virus and got infected.”

The hospital announced on Sunday that the boy was discharged last week and is under supervision at home.

The baby’s parents were constantly updated about his health through video calls by the hospital staff. After his recovery, he was taken out of the ICU isolation ward and nurses took appropriate care.

The boy’s father, B Rahul told the publication, “At a time when we could not physically meet the baby, the doctors and their teams made video calls and kept assuring us that the baby will soon be with us. We are grateful to them.”

KIMS Cuddles hospital has conducted delivery of 35 pregnant women who were Covid-19 positive and only two babies tested positive for the same.