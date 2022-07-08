Telangana school children rescued after bus gets trapped in flood water

Telangana students rescued from bus trapped in floods

The students were rescued by locals after the water entered the bus and nearly half of the vehicle got submerged

  Jul 08 2022
Locals rescue school children after their bus was partially submerged in a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mahbubnagar, Friday, July 8, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 25 school children had a narrow escape after a bus carrying them was caught in floods in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district on Friday.

The students were rescued by locals after the water entered the bus and nearly half of the vehicle got submerged.

The incident occurred between Machanpally and Kodur. The bus of a private school was passing under a railway bridge.

The road was submerged due to heavy rains in the area. The driver tried to drive the vehicle through stagnant water under the bridge but was stranded midway.

As the water level rose and nearly half of the bus came under water, children started crying for help. Alerted by the driver, local people rushed to the spot and pulled out the children safely.

The bus belonging to Bhashyam Techno School was on its way from Ramachandrapuram to Sugurgadda Thanda. The incident occurred near Manyamkonda railway station.

After the rescue of the children, the bus was pulled out with the help of a tractor.

