Temple disputes loom on Uttar Pradesh’s electoral horizon

The twin disputes over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid are certain to take centre stage in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, barely 10 months away, with courts admitting petitions pertaining to both.

The legal development is a shot in the arm for saffron outfits, who have started preparations to bring the two contentious religious issues — after Ram Temple — to electoral limelight, by threatening to launch an Ayodhya-like movement. The issue may also come in handy for the Yogi Adityanath government, which is struggling to contain the damage unleashed by the second wave of Covid-19 amid criticism over pandemic mismanagement.

A district court in UP’s Mathura town has admitted a petition claiming ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land on which the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi is situated. The plea has sought the removal of the mosque, which is adjacent to the existing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, from the complex. It has challenged the agreement signed between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee in 1968, which allowed the mosque to use the land on which it was situated.

A few days ago, a court in Varanasi ordered for an archaeological survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Here too, the petition contended that the entire premises belonged to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and that the mosque was only a part of the temple.

Claims of ownership

Petitioner Vijay Shankar Rastogi has sought the court’s direction for resolving the issue through a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s rule in the 17th century.

The Muslim side has pleaded that the situation, as it was on August 15, 1947, be allowed to continue. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, the opposite party in the case, has challenged the decision in the higher court.

It cited the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, which was enacted by the then P V Narasimha Rao government to prevent claims of ownership on places of worship. The Act was specifically enacted to thwart any attempt to claim ownership of Kashi and Mathura. It provided that the places of worship would be frozen as on August 15, 1947.

Both Kashi and Mathura had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades, but there was renewed clamour by saffron outfits to “take back” them after the favourable judgement in the Ram Temple case.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) has asked Muslims to “hand over Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmabhoomi” and threatened to launch an agitation to “liberate” them if it did not happen.

"Give the Hindus whatever belongs to them, else we will take them the way we have taken Ayodhya," a senior member of the samiti said. Some saffron leaders even threatened to demolish what they termed "blots" on the rich history of Hinduism. The All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of seers in the country, has also extended support to the petition.

The saffron outfits had in fact coined a slogan declaring that "Ayodhya to kewal jhanki hai... Kashi, Mathura baki hai (Ayodhya is merely the beginning... we will take Kashi and Mathura as well)". They also claimed that some three thousand mosques were built during the Muslim rule in the country, after demolishing temples.

While BJP leaders were guarded in their reaction to the legal developments in the two cases, seers in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mathura were vocal in declaring that both (Kashi and Mathura) belonged to the Hindus and that they must be given back to them. "Both are ours... we must get them. The Muslims should withdraw their claims," said Mahant Raju Das, an Ayodhya-based seer.

Poll issues

On whether they could become issues in next year’s Assembly polls, the seer said that Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna, like Lord Rama, are revered by Hindus and the party supporting their (saffron outfits) claim would certainly get people's support.

A senior BJP leader in UP, echoing similar sentiments, said the court would decide the issues. "Of course, Hindu sentiments are attached with Kashi and Mathura," the leader said, preferring anonymity.

Political analyst J P Shukla said Kashi and Mathura could very well "dominate" the Assembly polls. "Kashi and Mathura are as important to Hindus as the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya," he told DH.

The Opposition parties — Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) — too were cautious in their reaction, apparently keeping in mind a possible backlash from the majority community.

"There are many other important issues before the country today. Moreover, the matter is sub judice," remarked a senior SP leader.

Muslim leaders apprehended that there might be an Ayodhya-like movement to claim Kashi and Mathura. They also expressed fears that the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura could be demolished by saffron activists, as they had demolished the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Some Muslim religious leaders said that the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could "expose" the Gyanvapi Mosque, as the lanes, which offered some protection to it, had now been removed as part of the project.

With elections round the corner, Kashi and Mathura are all set to engulf every other issue queering the electoral pitch in Uttar Pradesh for "secular" parties.