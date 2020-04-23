Ten more COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala

Even as ten COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, no fresh cases were reported from Kannur district that has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases over the last few days.
With four fresh cases being reported from Idukki district and two from Kottayam, many relaxations given to the district in lockdown norms are being withdrawn. Of the ten fresh cases, four were on persons who reached Kerala from other states, and hence tight vigil will be maintained across the state borders, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Meanwhile, eight persons under treatment were tested negative, of which six were from Kasargod.
As of now, 447 persons who got infected with COVID-19 in Kerala, 316 have recovered and two died, while 129 were now under treatment.
