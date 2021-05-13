Ten states account for over 72% of India's new Covid-19 cases

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are among 10 states that account for 72.42 per cent of the 3,62,727 new cases in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 46,781. It is followed by Kerala with 43,529 while Karnataka reported 39,998 new cases.

Read | India reports 3.62 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,120 deaths

India's total active caseload has increased to 37,10,525 and now comprises 15.65 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 6,426 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a day.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana cumulatively account for 79.67 per cent of India's total active cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent, the ministry said, adding that 4,120 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states also account for 74.30 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (816). Karnataka follows with 516 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,97,34,823 with 3,52,181 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Read | Race for jabs in India's Covid-19 vaccination drive exposes digital divide

Ten states account for 72.90 per cent of the new recoveries.

The ministry also said that the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.72 crore.

A total of 17,72,14,256 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,70,537 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,00,420 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,70,062 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,42,34,793 FLWs who have received the first dose and 80,30,007 FLWs have taken the second dose and 34,80,618 beneficiaries in 18-45 age group have taken received the first dose.

Besides, 5,62,43,308 and 81,58,535 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,40,99,241 and 1,67,97,272 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan,Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.73 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

It stated 4,31,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 34,80,618 across 30 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

Nearly 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-117 of the vaccination drive (May 12), 18,94,991 vaccine doses were given.

Across 17,684 sessions, 9,98,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,96,582 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

The ministry further said that the Centre is clearing and apportioning global aid to strengthen tertiary medical care across States and UTs for Covid management.

Cumulatively, 9,284 oxygen concentrators; 7,033 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP and over 3.44L Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air, so far.