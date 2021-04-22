Ten states account for over 75% of new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat are among 10 states that account for over 75 per cent of the 3,14,835 new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours pushing India's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

The other states in the list of 10 are Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 22,91,428 and now comprises 14.38 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,33,890 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.99 per cent of India's total active cases.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,34,54,880 with 1,78,841 recoveries being registered in a day.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.16 per cent.2,104 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 81.08 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 249 daily deaths.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.23 crore.

Cumulatively, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 92,19,544 healthcare workers (HCWs who have taken the first dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,16,32,050 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 59,36,530 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,78,67,118 and 57,60,331 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively whole 4,44,28,884 and 16,34,116 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.25 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-96 of the vaccination drive (April 21), 22,11,334 vaccine doses were given.A total of 15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for the first dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.