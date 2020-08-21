Tenure of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal extended

Tenure of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal extended

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 21 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 20:26 ist
The government constituted the Tribunal in November 2010 to resolve Mahadayi river water sharing dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has extended the tenure of the  Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal by one year.

The government constituted the Tribunal in November 2010 to resolve Mahadayi river's water sharing dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The Tribunal submitted its final report on August 2018 to the Ministry. However, all the three states have filed clarification petitions before the Tribunal about its final order. Separately both Karnataka and Goa have filed separate petitions before the Supreme Court raising different issues on the dispute.

Since the Tribunal requested the Ministry to extend its tenure for one more year as it has to submit its report on clarification petitions filed by all the three states, its term extended for one more year from April 20 2020, said a gazette notification issued by Jal Shakti Ministry.
 

