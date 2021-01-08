Tepid response to Aero India this year as major players opt out due to Covid-19: Report

India's biennial air show Aero India is expected to witness a fall in attendance this year with major players opting out of the event, fearing the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report In The Print.

Aero India, which will be held between February 3-5 at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, has so far only 75 foreign companies registered for participation, as compared to over 200 firms in 2019.

The pandemic seems to have hit the global defence industry as major firms' executives have opted to sit out of the event. The Swedish company, Saab, is among others who are giving this year's edition a miss.

Among the 75 bookings, include seven by US-based Lockheed Martin and its associate firms. Several other foreign firms, including the Russians, the report says, are yet to decide.

Saab, which is said to be eyeing the 114 fighter plane contract with Air Force, told the publication that although the event was important for the company, it has opted out this year citing disruptions caused due to Covid-19.

"Due to the current situation and the travel advisories in different countries for the Covid pandemic, Saab will not be participating in the Aero India 2021 exhibition,” it said

Among the 457 domestic bookings include Directorate General of Quality Assurance and its associated firms, DRDO labs, Bharat Electronics Limited, and other state-owned ventures.

Besides the usual travel restrictions, Aero India requires a Covid-19 test for persons staying longer than 48 hours, the only exemption from these rules would be a negative RT-PCR Covid test.