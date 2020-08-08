Terrible tragedy: Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Akshay, others on Air India Express plane crash

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are among the film personalities who have expressed grief over the Air India Express aircraft crash that killed 18 people.

On Friday, the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

READ: 18 killed in Air India flight crash in Kozhikode

Bachchan called the mishap a "terrible tragedy" and sent his prayers for the people who lost their lives.

"A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport, plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members on board the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers..."

Akshay also mourned the loss of lives in the accident and said he is praying for the safety of all passengers and crew members.

"Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he said.

Ajay Devgn said he is "disturbed" by the tragedy.

"Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones," Devgn said.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken to know about the #Airindia tragedy..imagine the plight of the families who were waiting for their loved ones stranded abroad for months."

"No point in showing your concern only in words, It’s time to come together and do something for them. They need you. Do your bit," he added.

South star Mahesh Babu said he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy as he wished for speedy recovery of everyone aboard the plane.

"Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured," he tweeted.

Actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved."

"Saddened to hear about all those who lost their lives in the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers and condolences are with their families and loved ones. Hoping the injured recover soon," wrote Siddharth Malhotra.

READ: From the Newsroom: Air India Express flight crash and situation on ground and more

Music maestro A R Rahman said he is hopeful that "this too shall pass".

"Prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones ..this too shall pass ..#AirIndia," Rahman said in a tweet.

Actor Nimrat Kaur said 2020 has been a "merciless year" and she is praying for "simpler, kinder times".

"Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith comes on top in this dark age," Kaur said in a tweet.

Actor Prithviraj Suumaran posted on Twitter that it was a "sad day for Kerala".

"And as the fortunate amongst us, sit in the comfort of our homes, waiting or the world to return to how we knew it, I cannot shake off the feeling that so many others, all hopes of a happy tomorrow ended today.

"May you find the strength to hold on and tide through. My deepest condolences to the families and loved one of those who left us from Rajamala and Calicut. Prayers," he said.