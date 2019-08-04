Terror alert: Air India caps fares for Srinagar flights

In lieu of the threat perception in the Kashmir valley, Air India on Sunday announced a cap on fares on flights to and from Srinagar at Rs 9,500 till August 15.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, AirIndia has decided to cap the fare at 9500 for all AirIndia flights to/from Srinagar till 15th August," Air India tweeted on Sunday.

Fares of flights to and from Delhi to Srinagar were also reduced.

"Airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 Srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to Srinagar till 15th Aug (date included)," Air India tweeted.

The airline also announced waiver of cancellation fee on rescheduling or cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar till August 15.