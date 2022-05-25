Terror funding case: NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik

NIA seeks death penalty for Yasin Malik

Malik, meanwhile, told the judge that he was leaving it to the court to decide the quantum of punishment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 14:09 ist
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at the Patiala House court in a terror funding case, in New Delhi. Credit: IANS

The NIA on Wednesday sought the death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a terror funding case, court sources said.

The agency made the submission before special judge Praveen Singh, while the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik sought life imprisonment, the minimum punishment in the matter.

Malik, meanwhile, told the judge that he was leaving it to the court to decide the quantum of punishment.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its order and is likely to pronounce it later in the day.

The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case. 

