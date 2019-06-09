Terrorist hideout busted by Army in J&K's Kishtwar

A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday and household stocks and ammunition were seized, an Army official said.

The joint search and cordon operation was launched by the Army along with Special Operation Group (SoG) in Panthna forests of Keshwan belt, PRO Defence, Jammu, said.

During the search operation the militant hideout was busted a sleeping bag, a wooden bed, four steel boxes, a gas cylinder, packed fruit juice, noodle packets, wristwatch, three magazines and three blankets, he said.

These items were recovered at Panthna-Keshwan about one-and-half km from the house of active militant Jammal Din, the PRO said.