Terrorist hideout busted near LoC in J&K's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village

PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 09:51 ist
No one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information, Credit: PTI File Photo/ representative

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the army and police in Noorkote village, the officials said.

They said the arms and ammunition seized from the hideout included two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines and 63 rounds, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its two magazines and 20 rounds and one Chinese pistol with a magazine and four rounds.

However, no one was arrested during the operation which was carried out late Sunday evening based on a specific information, the officials said.

