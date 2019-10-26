Terrorist infiltration in J&K in 2018 highest since '14

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of successful infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in past five years with Pakistan-supported terrorists groups managing to sneak into the state in 143 of the 328 cases.

The latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also showed that last year also witnessed the highest number of killings of terrorists and security personnel in the past five years. The year also saw a huge rise in terrorist incidents in the state from 614 compared to 342 in 2017, 322 in 2016, 208 in 2015 and 222 in 2014.

There were 328 attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to enter Jammu and Kashmir and they were successful in 43.59% in 2018. The success rate of infiltration attempts were highest last year compared to the previous years.

The year 2017 witnessed the highest number of infiltration attempts at 419 but their success rate was only 32.45% or 136. In 2016, 119 or 32.07% of the 371 infiltration attempts were successful, according to the MHA report.

The lowest infiltration attempts were reported in 2015 and of this, only 27.27% or 33 were successful. In 2014, there were 65 (29.27%) successful attempts as against a total of 222 attempts.

A total of 1,307 people, including 838 terrorists and 339 security personnel were killed between 2014 and 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of civilians killed during this period was 129.

In 2018, 257 terrorists, 91 security personnel and 39 civilians were also killed as against the 2017 figure of 213, 80 and 40 respectively.

According to the report, 150 terrorists were killed in 2016, 108 in 2015 and 110 in 2014 while the number of security personnel killed in 82,39 and 47 respectively.

In 2017, 15 civilians were killed while 17 lost their lives in 2015 and 28 in 2014.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border for more than two and a half decades. Since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir (in 1990), 14,024 civilians and 5,273 security forces personnel have lost their lives – up to 31 March, 2019.