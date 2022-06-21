Terrorist killed in North Kashmir encounter

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 21 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 09:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The police confirmed the development and said a security operation is in progress in Sopore.

Read | Policeman martyred, 3 Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Besides the Sopore encounter, another gunfight between terrorists and security forces is also underway in Tujjan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In the last few months, there have been a series of encounters in Kashmir in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, officials said that seven terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed in three security operations in Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama districts in less than 24 hours.

Check out DH's latest videos

Baramula
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

