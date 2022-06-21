Terrorist killed in North Kashmir encounter

A terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
The police confirmed the development and said a security operation is in progress in Sopore.
Besides the Sopore encounter, another gunfight between terrorists and security forces is also underway in Tujjan area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
In the last few months, there have been a series of encounters in Kashmir in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.
Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.
On Monday, officials said that seven terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed in three security operations in Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama districts in less than 24 hours.
