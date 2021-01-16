'Terrorists trying to recruit cadre using social media'

Terrorist network trying to recruit cadre using social media: Lt Gen Joshi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 00:11 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Army's northern command chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Friday said the terrorist network is now striving to recruit cadre through extensive use of social media as relentless counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir have forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its strategy.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an Army Day event here, Lieutenant General Joshi highlighted the succusses of the Army and hailed the bravery of its soldiers.

"Relentless operations on the LoC (Line of Control), backed by robust multi-agency grid in the hinterland, have forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its approach," he said, adding that the terrorist network across the border is now trying hard to recruit cadre through extensive use of various social media platforms.

He said the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir have shown the resolve and will of the people to shun separatism and embrace democracy.

Lieutenant General Joshi said that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and improvement in governance have been a game changer and helped in restoring faith of the common people in government institutions.

He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is stable and under control, but there is a possibility of a flare-up any time. "There is also the collusivity factor with threat ranging from supplying of weapons to sharing of operational practices and so on," he said.

He said the Indian Army has played its designated role of creating an ecosystem of safety and normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army commander commended all ranks of the northern command for their dedication and devotion to duty, and said it is never about the weapon but the man behind it who wins the battle. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Social media

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 