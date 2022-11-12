Terrorists fire at two non-local labourers in J&K

Terrorists fire at two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of J&K

More details awaited

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 12 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 22:43 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Militants on Saturday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir
Anantnag
militants
terrorists
