Terrorists resorting to targeted killings in J&K: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Amid a sudden spate of terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that they need to be countered.

“Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted killings of national-minded citizens, especially the Hindus, to destroy their morale and reestablish the reign of terror in the valley. Efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities need speeding up,” Bhagwat said addressing the annual VijayDashami rally at Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Sanatan Hindu culture and its magnanimous Hindu society that has the ability to accept all, alone can be the saviour of the world from the catastrophic grip of radicalism, intolerance, terrorism, conflict, animosity and exploitation,” he said in his hour-long address.

Expressing concern over the bitcoin currency, he said: “Clandestine, uncontrolled currency like Bitcoin has the potential to destabilise the economy of all countries and pose serious challenges”.

On the OTT platforms’ content, the RSS chief said: “In the backdrop of the pandemic, online education was introduced. School-going children are now hooked on mobile phones as a rule. The government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms,” he said.

