Thailand govt renews pan-India visa application processing mandate with VFS Global

Thailand renews pan-India visa processing mandate

As a part of the mandate, VFS Global will roll out drop box services in Tier II cities

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 04 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

VFS Global on Tuesday said the Thailand government has renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with the visa outsourcing and technology company.

VFS Global will cater to travellers from India across visa categories through visa application centres and drop off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and the Royal Thai Consulate Generals in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

The company has processed more than 2 million Thai visa applications since 2005.

As a part of the mandate, VFS Global will roll out drop box services in Tier II cities, including Aurangabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow, Mangalore, Nagpur, Nasik, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Currently, the service is available at Agra, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Patna, Siliguri and Visakhapatnam.

"The renewed win testifies our excellence in business delivery, focus on evolving customer experience and the unwavering trust shown in us by the sovereign governments we work with," VFS Global COO - South Asia Prabuddha Sen said.

 

Thailand
World news
Visa

