Tharoor gets bail over 'scorpion' remarks

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2019, 11:19am ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2019, 12:22pm ist
Shashi Tharoor (PTI File Photo)

A Delhi court granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday on a complaint over his alleged 'scorpion' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Tharoor on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved bail application. 

The court was hearing a criminal defamation complaint filed against Tharoor by Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

