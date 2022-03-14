'The Kashmir Files' given tax-free status in Goa

The controversial film The Kashmir Files will be given tax-free status in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday, after emerging from a special screening of the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri at a multiplex in the state capital.

Sawant attended the screening of the film his wife Sulakshana, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other state government officials, a day after Hindu rightwing groups alleged that another multiplex centre in South Goa was deterring people from watching the film.

"Youngsters should know the history of the 1990s in Kashmir when the residents of the state had to face hardships," Sawant told reporters in Panaji. He also answered in affirmative when asked if the film would be declared tax free in Goa.

On Sunday evening, Hindu groups staged a protest outside a multiplex hall in South Goa claiming that moviegoers could not book tickets to The Kashmir Files despite screening halls being vacant.

Following the controversy on Sunday, Sawant had tweeted in support of the controversial movie.

"The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to the INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows," Sawant had said via Twitter.

