'The Kerala Story' evokes mixed response in Kerala, HC refuses to stay screening

Amid the Kerala High Court on Friday refusing to stay the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', the film released on Friday evoked mixed response in Kerala with many terming it as a must-watch awareness movie against extremism.

The film was screened amid protests by some political outfits. Some theatres even withdrew screening fearing protest.

Many who watched the initial shows reacted that the film did not tell a real Kerala story but an exaggerated version of some isolated instances.

But many were of the opinion that the film needs to be considered as an awareness against extremists trying to woo youngsters and hence it is a must watch for youngsters and their parents.

The mother of Malayali girl Nimisha Fathima, who joined ISIS, refused to make any comments on the movie. The film is considered to be based on the story of Nimisha Fathima and a couple of other Malayali students who joined ISIS.

Noted film producer and Kerala Film Chamber president G Suresh Kumar, who saw the film, told DH that the controversies over the film were unnecessary. "The film can't be considered as a propaganda film. It only narrates what happened in Kerala. It did not defame any religion or the state. Those who criticised the film should watch it and offer their comments," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the screening citing that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition. The producers also stated that they do not intend to retain the teaser that contained a statement that '32,000 women' from Kerala were converted and joined a terrorist organisation.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions which sought to set aside the certificate for public display given to the movie by the Censor board among other pleas including to ban it.

The petitions contended that the movie "falsely portrayed" certain facts which had resulted in "insulting" the people of Kerala, and sought a stay on the movie's impending release.