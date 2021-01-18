The Lead: Aakar Patel on his book 'Our Hindu Rashtra: What It Is. How We Got Here'

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, author Aakar Patel tells DH about his latest book Our Hindu Rashtra: What It Is. How We Got Here published by Westland Publications.

Shemin Joy: Akar Patel needs no introduction. He is a well-known author, columnist, journalist. He has edited a number of English and Gujarati dailies. He was the executive director of Amnesty India till 2019. Recently, his book, Our Hindu Rashtra: What It Is. How We Got Here, hit the stands. Welcome to the podcast.

Aakar Patel: Thank you very much.

Shemin: Does Hindutva differ from what see as the Right Wing?

Aakar: When we speak of Right-wing globally, we tend to think of a particular party that holds on to specific ideological impulses...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.