The Lead: What it's like to fly American B-1B Lancer

The Lead: Aero India — What it's like to fly American B-1B Lancer

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 09:43 ist
American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber to perform fly-by at Aero India. Credit: US Consulate/Airman First Class James Miller

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, instructor-pilot Major Andrew Moenter talks about what it's like to fly American B-1B Lancer, a plane that holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and speed of climb in its class.

Hi and welcome to DH Radio. The three-day Aero India show beginning in Bengaluru today and the highlight would be the backbone of America's long-range bomber force— The B-1B Lancer.

In today's episode, DH's Nina C George speaks to instructor-pilot Maj Andrew Moenter about what's its like to fly this sophisticated aircraft.
Listen in.

Nina C George: Did you always want to fly as a child?

Major Andrew Moenter: As a child, I always loved aeroplanes. But, I didn’t know that I actually wanted to fly until I got a job at a local airport in my hometown. That’s where the love for flying actually started to take hold.

Nina: Which were the first few aircraft that you flew?

Major Andrew: I started by flying the T-6 Texan (an American single-engine advanced trainer aircraft used to train pilots), moved on to the T-38 Tower and then headed for B-1B Lancer heavy bomber.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

The Lead
dh radio
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

 