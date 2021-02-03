The Lead: Aero India — What it's like to fly American B-1B Lancer

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, instructor-pilot Major Andrew Moenter talks about what it's like to fly American B-1B Lancer, a plane that holds almost 50 world records for speed, payload, range, and speed of climb in its class.

Hi and welcome to DH Radio. The three-day Aero India show beginning in Bengaluru today and the highlight would be the backbone of America's long-range bomber force— The B-1B Lancer.

In today's episode, DH's Nina C George speaks to instructor-pilot Maj Andrew Moenter about what's its like to fly this sophisticated aircraft.

Listen in.

Nina C George: Did you always want to fly as a child?

Major Andrew Moenter: As a child, I always loved aeroplanes. But, I didn’t know that I actually wanted to fly until I got a job at a local airport in my hometown. That’s where the love for flying actually started to take hold.

Nina: Which were the first few aircraft that you flew?

Major Andrew: I started by flying the T-6 Texan (an American single-engine advanced trainer aircraft used to train pilots), moved on to the T-38 Tower and then headed for B-1B Lancer heavy bomber.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.