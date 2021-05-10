The Lead: All questions about Covid vaccines answered

The Lead: All questions about Covid-19 vaccines answered

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 17:01 ist
A medical worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in Amritsar on May 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

In this episode, Dr Prashant answers some of the questions and queries related to the vaccines against Covid-19.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to DH Radio. Today we are joined by Dr Prashant, he is a neonatologist.

Dr Prashant: Hi, Ahmed.

Ahmed: Doctor, we are in the phase of the pandemic where the vaccine is the most important thing. There are also on social media and WhatsApp, myths that have spread about the vaccines. I am going to ask you certain questions to burst these myths.

Dr Prashant: Definitely. This is the need of the hour. It's a good thing to dissipate correct knowledge about the vaccine to the public.

Ahmed: There was a post on social media that said that women who are on their periods should avoid taking the vaccine.

Dr Prashant: Vaccine is given to healthy individuals to induce protection against the specifically directed bacteria or virus. Usually, the normal physiological processes that go on in our body, will not have any impact. Anybody can get the vaccine, anytime...

To know more about the conversation listen to the podcast.

