The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

In today's episode, former director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr N K Ganguly tells DH's Suraksha P about how the ICMR has fared so far

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 09 2020, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Dr N K Ganguly tells DH all about how the ICMR has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. The pandemic has been here for quite some time. How has it been handled? In today's episode, former director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr N K Ganguly tells DH's Suraksha P about how the ICMR has fared so far.

Listen in.

Suraksha P: We are joined by Dr N K Ganguly, the former director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). As you know, the ICMR has had its hands full for the past 8 months of the pandemic, whose scale the world hasn't seen before. Hi, Dr Gangully, thank you so much for joining with Decan Herald.

Dr N K Ganguly: Thank you, Suraksha

Suraksha: So, let me begin by asking: You have been at the helm of affairs of ICMR, what do you think of how the apex research body has handled the pandemic so far?

Dr Ganguly: The ICMR has been at the helm of handling the pandemics. In my time, we handled 11 of them. Whether it was H5N1 or it was SARS...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

dh radio
DH Podcast
The Lead
ICMR

