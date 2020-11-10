The Lead: Helping children with congenital heart disease

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Genesis Foundation's Jyoti Sagar speaks about how his organisation is helping children with congenital heart disease, the number of children affected by this and much more.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, we are joined by Jyoti Sagar from Genesis foundation. The foundation helps give a new lease of life to children belonging to low-income backgrounds with Congenital Heart disease. Welcome to DH Radio, Mr Sagar.

Jyoti Sagar: Thank you so much for having me.

Ahmed: It's great to have you here. Can you tell us more about the foundation?

Jyoti Sagar: What the foundation does is support children from underprivileged families, that in our definition means a family monthly income of Rs 15,000 or less. We support kids with Congenital Heart Defect. That's what the foundation does.

Ahmed: What made you start this? What was the motivation to start this foundation?

Jyoti: Well, you know in life there are personal experiences that can impact us in different ways. Our experience as a family was way back, 37 years back when we lost our second-born child. we lost the child within 16 hours of being born because the child suffered from congenital heart disease.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.