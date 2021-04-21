The Lead: How PM Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat deals with Covid-19

In this episode, get to know the ground situation of the pandemic in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, we will look at the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat. According to the tracker maintained by DH, Gujarat has seen a total of over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases and has reported over 5,000 deaths. Of late, as the second wave of the pandemic furthers its grip on the country, the reports coming from the state showing overwhelmed crematoriums is a cause of concern and begs the question: what's going on? To know about it and more, we are joined by our correspondent from Ahmedabad, Satish Jha. Listen to the conversation.

Hi, Satish and welcome to DH Radio.

Satish Jha: Hi.

Ahmed: Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has said that the capacity of beds, oxygen and other facilities for treatment is lower than the required numbers. What's the situation on the ground like?

Satish: Yes. This is the first time that this government had admitted that there is a shortage of beds across the state because of the rise in the number of people infected by the virus and that's a fact...