The Lead: Issues surrounding police reforms in India

The Lead: Issues surrounding police reforms in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2021, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 07:52 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

In this episode of The Lead,  Ramnivas Gurjar, a research scholar at the Centre for the study of law and governance at JNU, speaks about the issues surrounding police reforms in the country.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today we will talk about police reforms. To talk about that we are joined by Ramnivas Gurjar, who is a research scholar at the Centre for the study of law and governance at JNU. Ramnivas is currently pursuing his research on the role of the police in times of majoritarian politics. 

Hi Ram and welcome to DH Radio.

Ramnivas Gurjar: Hi.

Ahmed: Could you explain the police structure in the country before we speak about the reforms.

Ramnivas: First we have to look into the history of how this agency was established. This agency was established in colonial times and its structures was even in the Mughul period too. It was consolidated in colonial times. The purpose of establishing this is clear that the colonial masters wanted to simply control the subjects...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
dh radio
DH Podcast
police reforms

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

 