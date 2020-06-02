The Lead: One stop centre for COVID-19 info

The Lead: One stop solution to access information to help COVID-19 affected

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 07:54 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The Lead from Deccan Herald podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life.

In this episode, you will hear DH's L Subramani speak to three college students— Harini, Tara and Pallavi— who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by collating information on services scattered around social media and let people access them from one reliable source.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 