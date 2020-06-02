The Lead: One stop solution to access information to help COVID-19 affected

The Lead from Deccan Herald podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life.

In this episode, you will hear DH's L Subramani speak to three college students— Harini, Tara and Pallavi— who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by collating information on services scattered around social media and let people access them from one reliable source.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!