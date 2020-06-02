The Lead: One stop solution to access information to help COVID-19 affected

The Lead from Deccan Herald podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life.
In this episode, you will hear DH's L Subramani speak to three college students— Harini, Tara and Pallavi— who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by collating information on services scattered around social media and let people access them from one reliable source.
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...
Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/from-the-newsroom-day-1-of-unlock-...
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!