The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

We all know the disparities and hardships the pandemic brought to children's education across the world and those most affected are the ones coming from poor backgrounds. Teach For India with support from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, has announced a three-year commitment to ensure that learning does not stop, and also the funding from the foundation will be used to support close to 80 Fellows across Mumbai, Delhi and Pune over the period.

In today's episode, Prachi Windlass, Director, India Programs, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation speaks to Ahmed Shariff from DH.

Hi, Prachi. Welcome to DH Radio.

Prachi Windlass: Hi, Ahmed.

Ahmed: It's nice to have you on our show. Prachi, my first question to you is can you tell us more about the foundation and its collaboration to provide better education?

Prachi: We are the family foundation of Michael and Susan Dell. We have been operating in India since 2006. The mission of the foundation is to improve the lives of children and families living in urban poverty and we do this through improving learning outcomes for children in education, improving access to financial services to the poor and improving their jobs and livelihood opportunities. Amongst these three portfolios, our focus is on to get superior outcomes for our beneficiaries. Specifically, in education, our focus is to improve grade-level competency. We define that and measure through seeing how well kids are doing before the start of the intervention...

