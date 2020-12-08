The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Dr Yatin Mehta, Dr Ravindra Mehta and Dr Tanu Singhal talk about the pandemic and the drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 infection.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio.

It may take some time before the Covid 19 vaccine is made available to the public, but in the course of the ongoing pandemic, there have been many repurposed drugs that have come to the limelight. To talk about this we are today joined by eminent doctors that include Dr Yatin Mehta, is the chairman of critical care and anesthesiologist from Medanta with 40 years of experience. Then we have Dr Ravindra Mehta who is a senior consultant from Apollo hospitals and has expertise in Pulmonology, Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine and finally, we have Dr Tanu Singhal who is a Consultant on Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and medical research institute.

Hi all doctors and welcome to DH Radio.

My first question is to Dr Yatin Mehta. Sir, when you first see the signs of such infectious diseases what are the protocols to be followed?

Dr Yatin Mehta: First we have to have a high degree of suspicion. At this time anybody who comes with fever, cough and general malaise, you have to have a high degree of suspicion to rule out Covid-19...

